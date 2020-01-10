Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao. Police say Mao was reported missing on Jan. 2, but was last seen on Dec. 29, 2019 at his residence on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.
Police say that on the morning of Jan. 7, a family member began receiving communications from an unknown person, suggesting they had information on Mao’s whereabouts. So far, police have been unable to verify the authenticity of the messages.
Police believe Mao may be in danger.
Police say Mao is 4-foot-11 and weighs 100 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at 215-685-3264.
