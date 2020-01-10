



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police went door-to-door Friday night in Frankford, trying to comfort neighbors who were caught up in a deadly SWAT standoff. When you see a situation play out like it did Thursday — the deadly shootout with a suspect in Frankford or the standoff in Nicetown-Tioga back in August — it’s not always clear the ways that the lives of neighbors are disrupted, but the impact is real.

Police returned to the scene Friday to help with the healing.

The damage after a standoff goes beyond bullet holes into homes.

“It’s always a bad situation when someone dies. It was a pretty violent situation, there were multiple shots fired,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

In fact, it was a very bad situation.

The area around the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in Frankford was paralyzed Thursday afternoon.

That’s when police say Claude Fain started shooting at parole officers who had arrived on scene to issue a warrant from a second-floor window.

“He wasn’t going back to jail, that’s what he said,” one neighbor said.

Police sources tell Eyewitness News that Fain’s parole stemmed from a weapons offense in Rhode Island.

Dozens of officers and SWAT crews were called to the scene, gunfire was exchanged, and by 3 p.m., the suspect was found dead inside of the residence.

On Friday, officers were back on the block, this time for an open dialogue.

“Have a street corner meeting where we are accessible to the people of this community. No. 1, we are here for support and anything that may have happened yesterday,” Walker said.

Police offered support for longtime residents.

“It’s scary. What more can you say? It’s scary,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

That’s the thing about traumatic scenes, the experience of one can linger.

Walker said any damage to property caused by the incident will be repaired by city services.