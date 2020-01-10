



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who they believe was kidnapped. Police say Mao was reported missing on Jan. 2, but was last seen on Dec. 29, 2019 at his residence on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.

Police say that on the morning of Jan. 7, a family member began receiving text messages from an unknown person, saying they know where Mao is and demanded a ransom.

Police have not been able to verify the authenticity of the ransom demand.

“We’re not sure if a hoax is being perpetrated against the family,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said during a press conference Friday afternoon. “Also, the nature of the demands that were made kind of does not seem to be very serious. However, he has not been seen in two weeks and we take these cases very seriously, so we are erring on the side of caution.”

Police say the family member responded to those texts but they have not paid anything. Police say they have not heard from the person demanding the ransom since Thursday.

“And then the texts will stop. They’ll stop and start again, there doesn’t seem to be any urgency at all,” Burgmann said.

According to police, the person making the demands did not give any specifics on a deadline for the ransom or where to deliver money to.

Police say Mao is 4-foot-11 and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at 215-685-3264.