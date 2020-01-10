BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Identify Mother Of 5 Found Dead Inside Home After Being Shot In Neck
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lexus Jawanda Brice, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the mother of five who was found dead inside her Mayfair home on Thursday night. Police say 25-year-old Lexus Jawanda Brice, of the 4100 block of Levick Street, was shot in the neck and killed.

Credit: CBS3

Brice was found inside a second-floor bedroom, shortly before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police believe the murder is domestic-related and that the woman knew her killer. There were signs of a struggle, according to police. Authorities say it was a gruesome crime scene.

According to police, Brice’s five children were not home at the time of the murder. Police say the victim had two biological children and three foster children.

“Neighbors watch the kids, apparently during the day, so the kids were with neighbors,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “We just reunited two of the kids with their father, biological, and the other three are going to go to [Department of Human Services] — they’re the fosters.”

Police say Brice’s mother spoke to her around 8 a.m. but grew concerned when she didn’t hear from her again Thursday. She called 911 after she saw the home’s back door was kicked in.

Brice was a school bus driver.

No arrests have been made.

