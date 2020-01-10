CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — People have already been outside enjoying the milder temperatures Friday, ahead of this weekend’s big warmup. It’s going to be pretty warm for a skate this weekend.

There’s nothing like enjoying Winterfest when it doesn’t feel too much like winter.

Skaters moved freely Friday at the Winterfest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park. No parkas were necessary with temperatures on the rise.

But don’t worry, a little winter warm weather in the forecast is not a bad thing for an outdoor ice rink.

“So we have these chillers — the big tanks that feed underground, the pipes that keep the ice extremely cold and even with the sun beating down,” ice rink manager Cecily DeMarco said.

Officials say a little melt actually makes for a kid-friendly skating surface so there could be a crowd this weekend.

“We have far exceeded expectations. The amount of people skating this year is two or three times higher than it was last year so it’s something the kids can enjoy and it’s a great family event,” Camden County Freehold Director Louis Cappelli said.

Another event you could check out with the warm weather is the International Motorcycle Show at the Showboat in Atlantic City. Many people were looking at the bikes and then going for a nice warm walk on the famous boardwalk Friday afternoon.

“Just strolling the boards. We’re staying at the Hard Rock. So we’re enjoying the boardwalk out here, it’s beautiful,” Atlantic City visitor Frank Connor said.