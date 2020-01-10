Comments
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say one person was killed in a fire in Delaware County Friday night. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of a home on Francis Drive in Marple Township.
Authorities say the victim was found dead inside the home, and a woman was transported to the hospital for burns.
Crews arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m. and placed the blaze under control around 9:45 p.m.
There is no word on what sparked the fire or the victim’s identity.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.