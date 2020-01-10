Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Speed cameras are coming to Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia and we now know more about when they will be installed and where they will be located. Philadelphia’s Parking Association announced on Friday that installation will start on Monday, Jan. 13.
The first camera will be installed at Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way.
We’re expecting to learn more about the timeline for the other cameras at a press conference on Monday.
Officials will put cameras in eight different spots along Roosevelt Boulevard.
You must log in to post a comment.