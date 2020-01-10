Comments
HOWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey car dealer says someone is trying to smear his reputation by sending his neighbors fake sex offender notices. Police in Howell have found at least 20 letters with the New Jersey and Attorney General’s Office logos on them.
The letters say a known sex offender has moved into the neighborhood and urges people to take steps to protect women in children.
Business owner Mike Stahnten says he is not a sex offender and investigators confirm the letters are fake.
“I hope that you find some peace in this,” Stahnten told News 12 New Jersey. “You’ve turned my world upside-down but it won’t stop me or my family or our business from continuing.”
Whoever sent the letters could face forgery and harassment charges.
