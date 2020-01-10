



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the mother of five who was found dead inside her Mayfair home on Thursday night. Police say 25-year-old Lexus Jawanda Brice, of the 4100 block of Levick Street, was shot in the neck and killed.

Brice was found inside a second-floor bedroom, shortly before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Brice’s mother had spoken with the victim earlier in the day Thursday, but grew concerned when she hadn’t heard from her daughter as the day progressed.

She called police who found the victim’s back door kicked in upon arrival. They then found Brice’s body in a second-floor bedroom.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police believe the murder is domestic-related and that Brice knew her killer. There were signs of a struggle, according to police. Authorities say it was a gruesome crime scene.

Brice’s five children were not home at the time of the murder. Police say the victim had two biological children and three foster children.

“Neighbors watch the kids, apparently during the day, so the kids were with neighbors,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “We just reunited two of the kids with their father, biological, and the other three are going to go to [Department of Human Services] — they’re the fosters.”

Neighbors who saw the force of police and emergency vehicles are shocked to hear this happened right next door.

“It’s scary,” Maryanne Totten said. “From what they say, I think she knew him. It’s an isolated incident but it’s a shame. I feel bad for those children and the family.”

“My daughter, she was up half the night, she couldn’t even sleep. For it to happen across the street and, you know, it’s happening more frequently around here. It’s time to move,” Shauna Ward said.

Brice was a school bus driver.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.