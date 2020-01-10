Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered to find a man wanted for murder in East Germantown. Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of the suspect on Friday.
He’s wanted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on the 200 block of Armstrong Street. The shooting happened on Sept. 14.
The victim died after being shot in the face.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 26 to 31 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, between 165 and 180 pounds, with medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and black athletic shoes with distinct white markings at the tip of the shoes.
If you recognize the suspect, call police.
