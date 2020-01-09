NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — It’s one of the best-kept secrets in the Delaware Valley. At Jessop’s Tavern in old New Castle, you can enjoy a delicious meal while traveling back in time.

In historic old New Castle, alongside the Delaware Bay where William Penn first placed his feet, there’s a charming pub nestled inside a home built in the 1600s.

“I’m the busiest restaurant no one has ever been to or heard of,” owner Justin Day said.

Known through whispers, the word is now out on Jessop’s Tavern. The colonial-inspired restaurant celebrates the colonies of our past through their bill of fare, which is flocked with Swedish, Dutch, Belgian and British influences.

And their beer list of over 300 choices even includes a few recipes from those who founded our nation.

It’s an escape from reality whose mission is to bring history up to date.

“I wanted a watering hole where people could sit and talk. That’s how this country was built in the first place, it was a bunch of strong-willed men sitting around tables, arguing the points of what to do next and without that, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here,” Day said.

Watch the video for more of this week’s Taste With Tori.