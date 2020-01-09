  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here we go again. Sixers center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery Friday for a torn ligament in his left hand.

He will be evaluated in one to two weeks. There is currently no timetable for Embiid’s return.

Embiid suffered a dislocated ring finger on his non-shooting hand during the first quarter of the Sixers’ win over the Thunder Monday night. After briefly leaving the game, the 25-year-old center returned for the start of the second quarter.

“It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid told reporters after the game.”But in the middle of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try and get us a win.”

The Sixers host the Boston Celtics Thursday night.

