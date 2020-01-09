PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here we go again. Sixers center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery Friday for a torn ligament in his left hand.
Embiid is having surgery Friday in New York. He’ll be evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
— Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 9, 2020
He will be evaluated in one to two weeks. There is currently no timetable for Embiid’s return.
Joel Embiid has a torn radical ligament. His treatment options are being evaluated. No timetable.
— Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 9, 2020
Embiid suffered a dislocated ring finger on his non-shooting hand during the first quarter of the Sixers’ win over the Thunder Monday night. After briefly leaving the game, the 25-year-old center returned for the start of the second quarter.
Joel Embiid’s left hand at the moment. 🥴 Needless to say, he left the game in the 1st quarter #sixers @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NdlvWt9Zgi
— Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) January 7, 2020
“It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid told reporters after the game.”But in the middle of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try and get us a win.”
The Sixers host the Boston Celtics Thursday night.
