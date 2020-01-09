PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia elementary school will remain closed for another week while officials work to clear asbestos found in the school. Officials say McClure Elementary School, in the city’s Hunting Park section, will remain closed until at least next Wednesday.
McClure — as well as Carnell Elementary School — was initially supposed to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2 after asbestos was found in the schools.
School District of Philadelphia officials say abatement and testing has been completed in 15 areas of McClure Elementary and are safe for re-occupancy.
Work on seven areas, including several hallways and stairways, are scheduled to be completed by Friday. Testing will then be done on Friday and Saturday.
If needed, additional work and testing is scheduled for Sunday, followed by a thorough cleaning on Monday and a school walk-through on Tuesday.
If all goes well, McClure Elementary will reopen for kindergarten through fifth grade on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The school district says the entire building will be newly painted beginning in February and will be completed by the end of the school year. All asbestos-containing materials will be removed from the school over the summer.
You must log in to post a comment.