



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are responding to an active shooter situation in the Frankford section of the city. Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street and fired multiple times at officers.

No injuries have been reported.

.@PhillyPolice involved in an active shooter situation in Frankford. Police say man barricaded himself in a house on the 4600 block of Hawthorne St and started firing at officers. No officers were injured. We’re waiitng on an update from police @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xLVMvGyGbK — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 9, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are also on the scene.

Operations continue on Hawthorne. No reported injuries to civilians or involved LEOs at this time. Please continue to avoid the area until further notice — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) January 9, 2020

The shootings and police activity have caused a lock-in at Harding Middle School and Frankford High School and closed the Free Library of Philadelphia Frankford branch.

UPDATE: Frankford @FreeLibrary is closed due to police activity in the area. Options here: https://t.co/bbChcB1S9N pic.twitter.com/SUlSfT930x — Neighborhoods_Free Library of Philadelphia (@neighborhoodFLP) January 9, 2020

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area. They have shut down many of the blocks in the area.

It’s not yet known what started the standoff.

This incident comes nearly six months after six officers were shot during a standoff and gun battle in the Nicetown-Tioga section.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.