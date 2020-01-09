BREAKING:Man Barricades Himself Inside Frankford Home, Fires Multiple Times At Officers, Philly Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are responding to an active shooter situation in the Frankford section of the city. Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street and fired multiple times at officers.

(credit: CBS3)

No injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Marshals are also on the scene.

The shootings and police activity have caused a lock-in at Harding Middle School and Frankford High School and closed the Free Library of Philadelphia Frankford branch.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area. They have shut down many of the blocks in the area.

It’s not yet known what started the standoff.

This incident comes nearly six months after six officers were shot during a standoff and gun battle in the Nicetown-Tioga section.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

