PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a mother of five was found dead inside of her home in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood Thursday night. Police responded to the 4100 block of Levick Street just before 7 p.m. after the victim’s mother called 911 after seeing the home’s back door kicked in.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in her upstairs bedroom. Police say the cause of death is likely blunt force trauma to the head. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the murder is domestic-related and that the woman knew her killer. There were signs of a struggle, according to police. Authorities say it was a gruesome crime scene.

According to police, the victim’s five children were not home at the time of the murder. Police say the victim had two biological children and three foster children.

“Neighbors watch the kids, apparently during the day, so the kids were with neighbors,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “We just reunited two of the kids with their father, biological, and the other three are going to go to [Department of Human Services] — they’re the fosters.”

Police say the victim’s mother spoke to her daughter around 8 a.m. but grew concerned when she didn’t hear from her again Thursday.

Police have not released the victim’s identity but they say she was a school bus driver.

