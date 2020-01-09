



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man who opened fire on parole officers serving a warrant was shot and killed during a shootout with SWAT officers. The deadly standoff happened on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect, Claude Fain, was firing at two state parole officers from a second-floor apartment. He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT personnel.

Police sources say Fain’s parole stems from a weapons offense in Rhode Island. Neighbors say Fain was in his late 40s.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

Police thought the man barricaded himself in the apartment, but about an hour later, police went into the apartment and found him dead.

“SWAT responded to the job, tried to make contact with the male. The male came to the window, began firing upon the SWAT officers. SWAT officers returned fire and the male was struck. We were waiting to speak to the male, but were unable to do that. We had to take the door to ensure that the male was going to get the services he needed and he was pronounced at 2:52 by rescue,” Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly said.

There were no injuries to police or civilians.

Neighbors who heard the shots say this scene is not common.

“This is crazy. There’s never anything like that around here. I’ve lived in Frankford all my life, it’s not that bad around here,” Ryan Marchewski said.

“He kept doing what he wanted to do. He wasn’t going back to jail,” neighbor Angelita Santiago said. “That’s what he said. Now he’s in the morgue.”

The shootings and police activity caused lockdowns at Harding Middle School and Frankford High School, but they have since been lifted. The incident also closed the Frankford branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Streets in the area have since reopened.

Police say they are in the beginning stages of their investigation.

This incident comes nearly six months after six officers were shot during a standoff and gun battle in the Nicetown-Tioga section.

