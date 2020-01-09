Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local hospital is making history. The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday a baby has been born to a woman who received a uterus transplant from a deceased donor.
Doctors, specialists and the family of baby Benjamin spoke today in University City.
A history making baby, born after a uterus transplant at @PennMedicine. He's the second in the country. #cbs3 meet Benjamin, his parents and the medical team.@CBSPhilly #UterusTransplant pic.twitter.com/a2E8KfEP7S
— Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) January 9, 2020
Benjamin’s birth is the first as part of Penn Medicine’s trial Uterine Transplantation for Uterine Factor Infertility, also know as UNTIL.
