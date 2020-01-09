By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local hospital is making history. The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday a baby has been born to a woman who received a uterus transplant from a deceased donor.

Doctors, specialists and the family of baby Benjamin spoke today in University City.

Benjamin’s birth is the first as part of Penn Medicine’s trial Uterine Transplantation for Uterine Factor Infertility, also know as UNTIL.

