PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michael White has been sentenced to two years of probation and will receive no jail time for tossing a knife in the 2018 fatal stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square. The 22-year-old White, who was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter, was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the case.

White addressed the courtroom prior to his sentencing on Thursday.

“I realize, in the heat of the moment, it wasn’t the right thing to do, to toss the knife on the roof,” White told the judge. “I apologize for any disruption I may have caused.”

White encountered Schellenger in July 2018 while he was delivering for Uber Eats. Schellenger had gotten out of a black Mercedes at 17th and Chancellor Streets because of a double-parked car. White claims immediately before that, he heard a racial slur come from the Mercedes that Schellenger was in.

White testified that Schellenger was unbuttoning and rolling up his sleeves. He claims he watched Schellenger advance on the driver of the double-parked car.

White testified that he intervened, telling Schellenger, “I said there’s really no reason to act like a tough guy. I was trying to prevent something from happening. He looked like he was intent on hurting someone.”

He says Schellenger then turned his focus on him, alleging his fists were balled and looking like he was going to do something. White said that he carried a knife with him for safety reasons. He pulled it from his backpack that night, but a scuffle broke out between him and Schellenger.

White claims Schellenger was lifting him up in the air, swinging him around and that’s when he stabbed Schellenger, who died a short time later.

White was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter after a jury agreed he was acting in self-defense.

After the verdict in October 2019, Schellenger’s mother, Linda, blamed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for fueling racial tensions around the case and announced she plans on filing a civil lawsuit against White.

Schellenger’s parents will not be allowed to testify at the sentencing. The judge said that since Schellenger’s family is not a direct victim of that crime, they cannot give a victim impact statement.

“Our life sentence began on July 12, 2018 when Sean was fatally stabbed with a deadly weapon. The sentencing is, hopefully, the last episode in Krasner’s finely orchestrated obstruction of justice. We have endured enough pain at the hand of The Killer, The DA and Bradford-Grey. Sean Schellenger was intelligent, articulate, successful and kind and no one can ever take those qualities away from him or us!” Schellenger’s family said in a statement.