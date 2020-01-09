PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Justin Braun already out, the Philadelphia Flyers’ blue line took another hit on Thursday. Shayne Gostisbehere will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Jan. 14 and is expected to miss about three weeks, the Flyers announced.

Gostisbehere suffered the injury in the Flyers’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Injury update: Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday, Jan. 14. He is expected to return to play in approximately three weeks. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 9, 2020

If the three-week timetable stands, Gostisbehere could return against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Jan. 31 — which means, counting Wednesday’s win over the Washington Capitals, he would miss a total of seven games. It could be longer, but that appears to be the best-case scenario.

The Flyers’ league-mandated bye week begins on Jan. 22 and ends on Jan. 30.

In 40 games this season, Gostisbehere has five goals and 12 points and is a minus-2.

On Monday, the Flyers announced Braun would be out until after the All-Star break with a groin injury, which means he, too, could return against the Pens on Jan. 31 at the earliest. On Wednesday, the Flyers recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Friedman played just 11:49 in his second career game Wednesday night, taking 13 shifts and recording one hit.

With Gostisbehere and Braun out, the Flyers have just six healthy defensemen.

The Flyers also recalled winger David Kase from the Phantoms on Thursday, sending center Mikhail Vorobyev back to the AHL.

Roster move: We have recalled forward David Kase from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). Forward Mikhail Vorobyev has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 9, 2020

Kase had one goal in five games in his first call-up earlier this season.

The Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.