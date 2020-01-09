Comments
SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to save a deer that fell through ice on a Scranton lake. The poor animal struggled for more than an hour, desperately trying to get out of the icy water.
A woman was walking with her dog on Wednesday when she spotted the deer and called 9-1-1.
Rescuers punched their way through the ice for more than 45 minutes trying to herd the deer to shore.
“I had to use my forearms to pawn my way through. It was probably about 150 feet until I got to the deer and then once I got to him I scooped him up on the ice,” said Bill Walsh of the Scranton Fire Department.
Officials say the deer was cold and weak but otherwise OK.
It took off into the nearby woods.
