



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown is speaking out amid recent controversy over whether starting quarterback Carson Wentz is injury prone. McCown called the speculation over Wentz’s health after sustaining a head injury in the playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks “unfair” on The Ryen Russillo podcast Wednesday.

McCown says its one thing to call a player injury prone if they continuously sustain joint or other injuries but head injuries are separate.

“I think it’s unfair,” McCown said. “I get trying to look at patterns and saying a guy misses time so he’s ‘injury prone,’ but look at the injuries and take them on a case by case. If a guy’s missing a bunch of time because he continues to get joints and different things banged up, but to say after a guy sustains a head injury that he falls in that category, I think is really unfair because it’s totally separate. And for anybody that has spent anytime playing this game, especially at the highest level to kind of make that attack or observation I think is crap, is trying to make for out of it than there really is because the head stuff is a totally different animal than being able to say someone is injury prone because they have a knee or back or whatever happens to you. So I thought that was unfair.”

Finally, here’s McCown answering the jewel of Philly sports talk radio questions: is Carson Wentz injury prone? His reaction to the social media blitz pic.twitter.com/3xqzVZhrqo — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) January 9, 2020

Wentz left his first-career playoff appearance with a head injury after taking a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 NFC Wild Card loss to Seattle on Sunday. The NFL is reviewing the controversial no-call for a possible fine.

Talk of Wentz being injury prone sparked following the hit. ESPN’s Josina Anderson responded to a since-deleted tweet from former NFL wide receiver Torry Holt questioning Wentz’s health.

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long called out Anderson and Holt for their tweets.

And you were responding to someone I respect greatly in @BigGame81. I was disappointed to see that. But he deleted the tweet. Maybe he didn’t know what the injury was. No idea. But you knew damn well by 5:44. Be blessed. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

Anderson says her response to the tweet was misunderstood. She claims she was just acknowledging Holt’s comment.

Clowney told reporters after the game it wasn’t his intention to hurt Wentz.

“I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there,” Clowney said. “I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Wentz posted on Instagram Monday to let fans know how he was “feeling good” a day after the hit.