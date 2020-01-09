



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are shaking up their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were fired Thursday, a day after head coach Doug Pederson said both would return for the 2020 season.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff, Pederson said in a statement. “As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward.”

Pederson apologized for the confusion he “created” during yesterday’s press conference, referring to when he said both Groh and Walch would be back with the team next season.

Groh has been the Eagles’ offensive coordinator since 2018. He was previously the Birds’ wide receivers coach during the 2017 season. Prior to his three-year career in Philadelphia, he was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Walch joined the Birds as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019.

Both were criticized during the season as the offense was struggling, specifically the wide receiving corp.

The Eagles ranked 12th in points per game and 14th in total yards per game during the 2019 season.