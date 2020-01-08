Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you in the market for a new car but also a died-hard Eagles fan? Now is your chance to own a vehicle that’s been driven by quarterback Carson Wentz.
Gary Barbera is selling Wentz’s 2018 Challenger SRT Demon Coupe, but it comes at a hefty price.
The Army green, two-door coupe is listed at a retail price of $156,000 but Barbera is offering a discount of $6,016, making the sports car’s final cost $149,984.
It’s even got No. 11 and Wentz’s autograph stitched in the interior.
