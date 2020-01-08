FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man has admitted to raping an 8-year-old girl in Falls Township in 2018. Twenty-nine-year-old Scott Galant was sentenced to 10 to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to rape of a child, among other charges, on Wednesday.
Officials say the child kept it a secret because she was scared, but Galant confessed to her mom in a phone call in December 2018. Galant told the mother in the phone call that the incident had happened months before, according to police.
The victim’s mother had strong words for Galant, addressing him in court.
“My daughter is the strongest child I know. But she had to be. You left her no choice when you made her relive over and over again the nasty things you had done to her,” she said.
