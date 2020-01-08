PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow squalls blew threw the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, leading to whiteout conditions. The sun then reappeared just as fast.
Snow squall coming through South Philly ❄️. The sun is back out now 🌞 @CBSPhilly @katebilo @MPetersonWx @LaurenCBS3 @TiffanySavonaWX pic.twitter.com/MqcQw76iGK
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 8, 2020
At one point, you couldn’t see the skyscrapers in Philadelphia the snow was coming down so hard.
The snow has stopped falling, but the wind hasn’t died down yet.
Snow Squall … pic.twitter.com/WtFl0BWPro
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) January 8, 2020
We are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., as gusts in some spots could reach 50 miles per hour.
Another snow squall rumbles through Aston, Pa on the set of #MareofEasttown with Kate Winslet . They only have one more hour at this location. pic.twitter.com/5zyLLtE0TG
— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) January 8, 2020
This may be strong enough to bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages and will make our high of 40 feel like the 20s most of the day.
