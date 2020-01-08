By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow squalls blew threw the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, leading to whiteout conditions. The sun then reappeared just as fast.

At one point, you couldn’t see the skyscrapers in Philadelphia the snow was coming down so hard.

The snow has stopped falling, but the wind hasn’t died down yet.

We are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., as gusts in some spots could reach 50 miles per hour.

This may be strong enough to bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages and will make our high of 40 feel like the 20s most of the day.

