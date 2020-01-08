



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a theft on a SEPTA platform. A woman had her bag stolen and inside was her tablet, phone and wallet — basically, her whole world. She spoke with CBS3 on Wednesday night.

Maria Montana says she’s essentially been living in the dark for four days now with no way to contact anyone after a thief ceased a crime of opportunity.

“Imagine someone breaking into your house and going through all your personal mementos and knowing all your business,” Montana said.

That’s essentially what happened to Montana — digitally, at least.

Montana says she feels violated after her satchel, carrying all of her personal information, was stolen just before 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Street SEPTA Station.

Surveillance video shows a woman spotting Montana’s satchel that she left behind on the bench and takes off with it.

Montana says she went grocery shopping earlier in the day and one of the grocery bags fell while waiting for the subway. That’s when she set her satchel on the bench.

“I picked everything up and instead of putting it back on my arm, I just put it down next to me,” Montana said. “Then the subway came and I didn’t notice any difference because all the weight was on this side.”

Montana didn’t realize she forgot her bag carrying her tablet, cellphone and wallet until the subway doors closed.

“I’m a senior citizen and I’m living on a fixed income and I don’t have the disposable money to go and replace the phone or the tablet,” Montana said. “So I’m without. And I have to go without until I have the money to get a new phone and they’re not cheap anymore.”

Montana realizes she made a mistake, but she’s hoping the thief just does the right thing.

“Please give me my things back because that’s my whole life,” Montana said.

To make matters worse, Montana says the thief changed her passwords and she no longer has access to her email.

Police say if the woman who stole Montana’s satchel returns it by Saturday, she won’t be arrested.