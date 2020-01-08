



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have revealed a new clue in their investigation of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a father of five in North Philadelphia on Monday night. The new information comes just as the victim’s family gathered to remember Karon Underwood on Wednesday night.

More than three dozen of Underwood’s closest family and friends met in prayer Wednesday at the very spot where the 36-year-old lost his life around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

“We’re gathered here by faith. Despite of what happened, we know that God is still able to keep us,” Bishop Eddie Hodrick III, a family friend, said.

Underwood was the victim of a hit-and-run near Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.

“We’re asking you to do the right thing and come forward,” Hodrick III said.

Now, more than two days after being struck and killed and without major developments in the case, investigators released a new video showing a white Sedan with a moon roof seen near the area of the deadly impact.

Police say they want to speak with its driver.

“They took the sun out of the room and gave us the moon,” said Pamela Johnson, Underwood’s aunt.

Johnson says Underwood’s death has left a huge hole in the family. He leaves behind five children, all under 13 with the youngest being just 2 years old.

“When the kids come and ask you, ‘why did my dad die?’ How do you explain that? You can’t explain that,” Johnson said.

“His family is suffering, but we know God that you will bring justice,” Hodrick III said.

Underwood’s loved ones hope that justice with the help of the new video will lead to a swift arrest.

“It may have meant nothing to them, who they hit. But it means a lot to us,” said Lorene McKnight, Underwood’s aunt. “And so we just need closure.”

Police say they’re unsure if driver even knew they hit another person but the car should have obvious damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 215-685-3181.