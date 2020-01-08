PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A 36-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Monday night, had been stabbed and was walking to the hospital when he was struck and killed, authorities said. Karon Underwood was struck on the 2900 block of North Broad Street, around 10:20 p.m., just blocks from the hospital.
Witnesses told police Underwood was crossing underneath a bridge, where there are no crosswalks.
One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.
“We did find one witness who stated the vehicle kept going and the only description we have is that it’s a silver vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.
Underwood suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the father of five children who range in age from 2 to 13.
No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, which remains under investigation.
The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information on the vehicles.
Details about the dispute in which Underwood was stabbed have not been disclosed.
Call police if you know anything about the hit-and-run.
