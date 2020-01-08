Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — This is a sweet time of the year. Girl Scout cookies are arriving across the Delaware Valley by the truckload as 50,000 boxes arrived at Camp Shelly Ridge in Montgomery County on Wednesday afternoon.
Families did not waste any time loading the cookies up into their cars, so they can start selling them.
The new Girl Scout cookie this season is lemon-ups. It’s crispy and basked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.
