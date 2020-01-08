SCHOOL DELAYS:Several schools announce school delays for Wednesday. Check the updated list of closings/delays here.
By Pat Gallen
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Floating yoga is making a splash and this special class comes with a view. AKA University City is teaming up with Aqua Vida to offer sunset yoga from the pool.

Floating yoga involves doing yoga from a stand-up paddleboard which is in a pool.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen caught up with Jana Mars from Aqua Vida

“Aqua Vida is a stand-up paddleboarding and paddle yoga company here in the city. We’ve been hosting classes since 2014 primarily outdoors with our summer programming at the waterfront. Recently we’ve been looking for a winter home and had a couple of different components or elements that we needed. It needed to be a gorgeous space, offer a really high end, luxury experience and we found that here with Level 28,” Mars said.

To book your visit, click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

