



CBS and the Recording Academy have confirmed the first slate of artists to perform on the 2020 GRAMMY Awards coming to America’s Most Watched Network January 26th at 8:00PM ET/5:00 PM PT. Acts set to take the stage on Music’s Biggest Night include Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits; first-time nominee breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their GRAMMY stage debuts; and powerhouse artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the GRAMMY stage together for the first time. Alicia Keys will handle hosting duties for the second year in a row after her critically acclaimed performance at last year’s GRAMMYs.

Four-time GRAMMY-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the 33rd GRAMMY Awards stage in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person of the Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

Making her GRAMMY performance debut, first-time GRAMMY nominee Billie Eilish is nominated for six awards including Record Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

First-time nominee Lizzo will also take the stage for her first GRAMMY performance. With eight nominations, Lizzo is the most nominated artist of the year for Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]).

Three-time GRAMMY winner Gwen Stefani will perform with current GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton. Shelton is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance (“God’s Country”).

Check back here for more acts as they’re announced and be sure to tune in Sunday, January 26th at 8ET/5PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.