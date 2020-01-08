Comments
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Two dozen cats are being nursed back to health in Bucks County. A Bucks County SPCA officer found the cats living in an unheated car in Morrisville, after getting a tip about the animals.
The cats were cold, thirsty, underweight and in very poor condition.
The cats’ owner collected them from an apartment building and volunteered to surrender all of the animals.
Once they are nursed back to health, they will be put up for adoption.
