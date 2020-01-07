SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Winslow Township police say a South Jersey woman who owns a cleaning service was arrested for stealing sports memorabilia and jewelry. Casey Spila, who runs A&C Cleaning Services, was arrested twice in the span of four days for selling stolen items, authorities say.
According to Winslow Township police, the first arrest occurred Dec. 30 during an undercover operation into the sales of stolen sports memorabilia. Police say Spila met to sell undercover officers stolen merchandise from a recent burglary that happened in Sicklerville.
She was arrested and charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and theft, and released on a summons.
Then, on Jan. 3, Spila was arrested again at the We Buy Gold store for being in possession of multiple pieces of stolen jewelry, police say.
She was charged with receiving stolen property in that case.
Police believe there are additional victims who are unaware that they were burglarized by Spila.
If you believe you may have been a victim, contact Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.
