By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:eMLS Cup, Jay Ajayi, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion is going from pro sports to esports. The Philadelphia Union announced on Tuesday that Jay Ajayi will be representing the club during the 2020 eMLS Cup.

This makes Ajayi one of the first professional athletes to become a pro gamer.

The Union are the current champions of the eMLS Cup and will look to continue their success with the Jay Train at the helm.

“As a competitor, I want to carry the torch — next man up. I’m just trying to bring another title to the Union.”

Philadelphia with be hosting the first series in the eMLS completion on Jan. 10, when Ajayi will make his debut.

