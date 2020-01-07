PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion is going from pro sports to esports. The Philadelphia Union announced on Tuesday that Jay Ajayi will be representing the club during the 2020 eMLS Cup.
🎮Introducing your Union @eMLS #FIFA20 player for the our 2020 season!🎮
Tap 💙 to help welcome @jaytrain as he reps the Union in our #eMLS tournaments this season!
📝👉https://t.co/BpLl8s0TEh#DOOP pic.twitter.com/k9LOzb2vSq
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 7, 2020
This makes Ajayi one of the first professional athletes to become a pro gamer.
The Union are the current champions of the eMLS Cup and will look to continue their success with the Jay Train at the helm.
“As a competitor, I want to carry the torch — next man up. I’m just trying to bring another title to the Union.”
@PhilaUnion 🤞🏿⚽️
— Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) January 7, 2020
Philadelphia with be hosting the first series in the eMLS completion on Jan. 10, when Ajayi will make his debut.
