By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer broke in half on I-95 in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, near Callowhill Street.

The tractor-trailer seemed to have broken apart.

The right two lanes are currently getting by. The left lane remains blocked.

There are no reported injuries.

It’s not known yet what caused the accident.

