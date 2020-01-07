PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer broke in half on I-95 in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, near Callowhill Street.
#Breaking: I-95N jammed between 676/Girard because this tractor trailer broke in half! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xuBFY3kgP9
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) January 7, 2020
The tractor-trailer seemed to have broken apart.
The right two lanes are currently getting by. The left lane remains blocked.
YIKES. The left lane remains blocked for this jackknifed TT on I-95 North from the Vine to Girard Ave. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/41qmfjOZFM
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) January 7, 2020
There are no reported injuries.
It’s not known yet what caused the accident.
You must log in to post a comment.