TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A new study finds New Jersey is among the top 10 states to raise a family. WalletHub released its 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family study on Tuesday.
They compared the 50 states across 50 different factors, including median family salary, housing affordability, and unemployment rate to determine which states were the best for raising a family.
New Jersey was ranked No. 7 overall and No. 3 in highest median family salary and lowest divorce rate.
Pennsylvania was ranked No. 24 overall and Delaware No. 31.
