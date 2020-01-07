



CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Tuesday’s snow only lasted for about two hours with the heaviest snowfall only lasting 30 minutes, but one pizza shop in Clementon, New Jersey benefitted from the inclement weather. It’s the first snowfall of the year for South Jersey and when weather conditions are unfavorable it’s good for the pizza business.

“A lot of people don’t want to come out, it’s unsafe, slippery, cold,” Scotto’s Pizza owner Dominick Scotto said.

Most people don’t look forward to snow days but Scotto says the delivery drivers look forward to the extra cash.

“When we hear that we’re going to have some cold weather, snowy weather, definitely our drivers get excited,” he said.

The snowfall started out light Tuesday night but it picked up throughout the evening.

It’s not crippling the state but it was enough to slow down traffic, according to one driver who came from Camden to pick up her pie.

“It took me about 45 to 50 minutes to get here because everybody’s driving really slow on the highway,” Janene Davis said.

Eyewitness News even spotted one resident who says he wasn’t prepared for the snow.

“Probably would have put a coat on and a couple of extra layers,” Stacy Hill said.

This is just the beginning of the winter season and residents are bracing themselves.