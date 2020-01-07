PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel is taking to social media in hopes of reuniting a computer with its owner. Nestel tweeted a surveillance photo with the caption “amnesty offer.”
** AMNESTY OFFER **
This woman found a backpack that was left behind on the bench at 11th St. The owner, who is new to Philly, can't afford to replace the computer. If this woman returns the backpack w/contents by Saturday, she will not be arrested. Know her? pic.twitter.com/zXSKAySK3K
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) January 7, 2020
A woman found a backpack that was left behind on the bench at 11th Street.
The owner, who is new to Philadelphia, can’t afford to replace the computer.
SEPTA officials say if the woman returns the backpack with the computer inside, she will not be arrested.
If you recognize the woman or have any information, contact police 215-686-8477.
