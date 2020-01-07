  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel is taking to social media in hopes of reuniting a computer with its owner. Nestel tweeted a surveillance photo with the caption “amnesty offer.”

A woman found a backpack that was left behind on the bench at 11th Street.

The owner, who is new to Philadelphia, can’t afford to replace the computer.

SEPTA officials say if the woman returns the backpack with the computer inside, she will not be arrested.

If you recognize the woman or have any information, contact police 215-686-8477.

Comments