



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL is reportedly reviewing Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz which knocked him out of his first-career playoff game. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the league is reviewing the hit for a possible fine, but no suspension is expected.

The controversial hit happened in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 playoff loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Clowney’s helmet connected with the back of Wentz’s helmet, driving it into the ground. Some were upset with the officials for not throwing a flag.

Wentz left the game with a head injury and did not return.

After the game, Clowney told reporters he wasn’t trying to hurt Wentz.

“I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there,” he said. “I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Malcolm Jenkins say it was a hard-hitting play but don’t think it was intentional.

“It sucks, No. 1, to happen to Carson, a guy who’s been on fire, but I don’t think it was on purpose. It’s football, this is a physical game,” Cox said.

“We play football. You never want to see hits like that, but as a person who is paid to hit people, unless it’s blatant or intentional — I think guys play hard,” Jenkins said.

Wentz posted on Instagram letting fans know he was “feeling good” on Monday.

“[I’m] feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine!” Wentz posted on Instagram.