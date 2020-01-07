  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially need a new defensive coordinator this offseason. According to multiple reports, Jim Schwartz will be interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday for their head coaching opening.

Schwartz has been the Eagles’ defensive coordinator since 2016, as his stout defense helped lead the Birds to the organization’s first-ever Super Bowl championship. According to NFL.com, in four seasons under Schwartz, the Eagles’ defense has ranked 13th, fourth, 23rd and 10th in yards allowed.

Schwartz has previous head coaching experience when he led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

In his five seasons with the Lions, he went 29-51, and went to the playoffs once in 2011.

Schwartz has also been defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The Browns finished a disappointing 6-10 after a much-hyped offseason that saw them bring in Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season.

