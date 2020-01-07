QVC Host Courtney Webb Training For Chance At 2022 Winter Olympics In Sport Of Skeleton





WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Did you know an adult human skeleton has about 206 bones. The sport of skeleton involves launching all 206 bones down an icy track at nearly 80 miles per hour.

If that sounds crazy, it is… But a local QVC host has a dream of making it to the Olympic Games in skeleton.

“For a living I work for QVC, so I sell things on TV. Which is a lot of fun,” Courtney Webb said. “I’ve been doing that for a little over a year and I train on the side, parallel to that career, for the skeleton which is a winter Olympic sport.”

When she’s not pushing sunglasses or comfy sweatshirts, Courtney is pushing a 60-pound sled toward the Olympic games.

“So right now we’re two years out from 2022 in Beijing. My first step right now is to go to regionals Feb. 29 in Park City and to see where I rank, where I place, how fast I am,” she said.

How does a QVC host end up as an Olympic hopeful? A chance encounter with Lauren Gibbs, silver medalist in the bobsled, led her to skeleton.

“So I was like you want me to go try out for an Olympic sport that I’ve never heard of? And she’s like, ‘well I did.'” Webb said.

After a leap of faith, the former gymnast and lacrosse player took her preparation to synthetic ice.

“So Method Hockey has an amazing facility, and so they actually have equipment for hockey players that the owner and my coach figured out how I could simulate my push start,” Webb said. “So typically I’ll show up, whatever time that could be that’s always a variant. And I’ll do an overview of my body with my coach.”

In February, Courtney will head to Utah to fully focus on her training. It’s certainly an uphill climb, but she is taking this seriously. So maybe, just maybe, we see her in Beijing in a couple of years.