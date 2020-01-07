Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the City of Philadelphia. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Fairhill section.
Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
According to officials, the victim was shot one time in the chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
