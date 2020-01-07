PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area of low pressure will slide by to the south of our area Tuesday evening, leading to a rain and snow mix that may impact your evening commute. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding area from 5 p.m. until midnight.

The day will start out dry, with clouds moving in by late morning. The precipitation will likely begin after 4 p.m., starting as light rain to the southeast and possibly a rain and snow mix in the city, with areas of light snow or snow showers to the north and west.

Once the sun goes down and colder air arrives, the system will be strengthening offshore and the rain will change over to a period of snow.

This is a quick-hitting system and temperatures will be well above freezing at the surface, but there is a chance that snow could briefly come down heavily, especially over interior South Jersey later Tuesday night, leading to slightly higher accumulation totals. Some areas could see up to three inches of snow.

Updated snow totals for this afternoon/this evening. Overall snow should be a bit slushy but models have been hinting at higher amounts all morning. Accumulations will likely be on grassy surfaces but could stick to roads as well in some heavier bands @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/itzoYD9rUU — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) January 7, 2020

Areas to the south and east will be very track- and timing-dependent, but if the rain changes over to a brief period of heavy snow, localized amounts of over an inch are possible.

The system will exit the coast by midnight, leaving a colder, windy day for Wednesday with the chance of a stray snow shower or squall.