PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want your help to find a suspect who stole from a front porch. It happened Jan. 3 on the 1500 block of West Champlost Avenue in the city’s Ogontz neighborhood.
Police say the suspect opened a package on the front porch, which turned out to be a PlayStation 4 gaming system. He then put the PlayStation into a trash can and walked off with both.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his early to mid-20s with a thin build, a beard and curly hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, white sneakers and was wearing a chain with a large medallion attached.
If you have any information, call police.
