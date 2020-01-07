Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no toll increases on Delaware River Port Authority bridges until at least 2022. That includes the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Besty Ross Bridges.
The DRPA made the big announcement in Camden Tuesday as part of its 2019 year-in-review presentation.
The DRPA is also hoping to keep fares the same on the PATCO Speedline, which had its highest ridership in 25 years.
Officials say 2020 will be another year of improvements, all without a toll hike.
“You’ll know that is really unprecedented, it’s very unique,” DRPA Chairman Ryan Boyer said.
The DRPA is expecting to generate a $75 million surplus in 2020.
