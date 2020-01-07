  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A girl’s missing Minnie Mouse doll has been found! On Monday, the Falls Township Police Department posted a plea for the public’s help in the search for the doll.

Minnie has been by the side of 13-year-old Bryanna Ramirez through 40 brain surgeries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

But the doll went missing after a visit to the Chick-fil-A on Horizon Boulevard, near the Neshaminy Mall, last Saturday.

On Tuesday night, Bryanna’s mom told Eyewitness News the doll has been found.

