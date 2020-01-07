CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a Philadelphia woman inside a Delaware hotel room at knifepoint. Delaware State Police say 48-year-old Richard E. Johnson, of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, picked up the 36-year-old woman in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood after she asked him for a ride, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The two drove around the city until eventually ending up at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Naaman’s Road in Claymont, Delaware.
Police say as the two were boarding an elevator at the hotel, the woman began to feel uneasy and attempted to leave but Johnson held her at knifepoint and told her she was coming with him. Johnson allegedly escorted her to a room on the second floor.
Investigators say shortly after the woman escaped when a hotel housekeeper entered the room to clean it.
The woman was not injured.
Johnson was found attempting to leave the premises but was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with unlawful imprisonment, aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
He was arraigned and then released on $34,000 unsecured bail.
