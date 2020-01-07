Harris Family Charitable Foundation Shows Support For After-School All-Stars

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A charity founded by the Sixers’ owner is supporting a sports program to help more students across our area. Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, along with his wife Marjorie, met with students and teachers before the game Monday night.
Since 2016, The Harris Family Charitable Foundation has partnered with After-School All-Stars at six schools in Newark, Philadelphia and Camden.
The foundation gave the program a seven-year grant to help even more kids.
“They use sports as a hook and they get the kids in playing basketball, playing soccer, wrestling… They make them study and try to get them to do well in school,” Sixers owner Josh Harris said. “Being able to support and help these kids is really something we are really passionate about,” Sixers owner Josh Harris said.
After-School All-Stars doesn’t just operate in our area. The program helps nearly 100,000 kids nationwide.
