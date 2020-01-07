  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Harris Family Charitable Foundation, Josh Harris, Local, Local TV, sixers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A charity founded by the Sixers’ owner is supporting a sports program to help more students across our area. Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, along with his wife Marjorie, met with students and teachers before the game Monday night.

Since 2016,  The Harris Family Charitable Foundation has partnered with After-School All-Stars at six schools in Newark, Philadelphia and Camden.

Harris Family Charitable Foundation Shows Support For After-School All-Stars

The foundation gave the program a seven-year grant to help even more kids.

“They use sports as a hook and they get the kids in playing basketball, playing soccer, wrestling… They make them study and try to get them to do well in school,” Sixers owner Josh Harris said. “Being able to support and help these kids is really something we are really passionate about,” Sixers owner Josh Harris said.

After-School All-Stars doesn’t just operate in our area. The program helps nearly 100,000 kids nationwide.

Comments