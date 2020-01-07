BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former Bucks County teacher and girls’ soccer coach has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing several students. Christian Willman, 40, of Coopersburg, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing six students over the span of 13 years.
The abuse began in 2005 while Willman was a teacher at Parkland High School in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, and continued through his tenure at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township.
“I am continually in awe of the courage these young women have displayed throughout this process,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler said. “Because of their bravery, this sexual predator is going to state prison, and will never again hold a position of trust in the community. This is a great day for victims everywhere.”
Willman must register for 25 years as a sex offender following his release.
