



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Road crews across the region spent much of the day preparing the roads for the wintry weather and their job won’t be over until the storm is over. More than 170 PennDOT trucks will be traveling throughout the Delaware Valley between tonight and Wednesday morning to pretreat roads with brine.

They will look for slick spots and any areas that may freeze overnight, especially bridges and overpasses.

“They have a giant job to do. They’re manning these really large vehicles. They’re monitoring equipment. They’re calibrating the distribution of salt. They’re watching the road. They have a lot going on,” PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph said.

In Camden County, crews are also prepared for whatever comes our way. The Department of Public Works has been out in full force, treating roads before the first flakes fall.

If you come across road crews, give them room to do their job. Leave at least six car lengths between you and a salt or plow truck.

“We’re all hands on deck. We have 1,200 lane miles of road that will be kept as safe as possible for residents and for those traveling on our roads,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. “Our residents should just exercise common sense, be sensitive to the snow, there might be some ice, be careful and we’ll be good.”

A code blue will go into effect in Camden County at 7 p.m., which means assistance will be provided to help the homeless find shelter.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.